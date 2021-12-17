Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.42% of Guidewire Software worth $41,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,230. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $113.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

