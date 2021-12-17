Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $105.58 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $105,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $486.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.