Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $83.21 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,527 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $83,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.04.

Adobe stock opened at $562.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.57. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

