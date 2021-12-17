Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $96.39 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $96,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $303.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.74 and its 200 day moving average is $285.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

