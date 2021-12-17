Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 432,907 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $148,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.