Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $587.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

