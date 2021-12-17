Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.20% of TransDigm Group worth $68,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $576.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.10. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,105,105 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

