Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,862.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,903.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,765.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

