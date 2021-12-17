Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Workday worth $94,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $272.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,025.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

