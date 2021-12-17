Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up approximately 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $96,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at $13,571,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $5,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $137.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

