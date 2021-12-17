Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 11,024 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $60,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

