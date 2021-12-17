Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 41,076 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,076 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $134,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $631.58 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

