Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $116,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $548.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.36 and a 200-day moving average of $455.73. The company has a market capitalization of $243.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

