Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSN. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 3,035.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 802,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 777,110 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

