Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

