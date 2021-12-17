Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report sales of $29.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.10 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $118.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.62 billion to $130.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

