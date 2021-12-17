Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $73.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.18 million and the lowest is $66.40 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $313.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $317.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NHI opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

