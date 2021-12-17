Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $351.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.14 and its 200-day moving average is $296.03. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

