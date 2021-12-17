Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the lowest is $10.50 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $39.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 667,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.75 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.86 million, a PE ratio of 161.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

