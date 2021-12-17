Brokerages Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYRA. Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYRA stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,480. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

