Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,294. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

