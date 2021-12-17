Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $514.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $208,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barings BDC by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

