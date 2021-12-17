Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.35). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of BEAM traded up $7.23 on Friday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

