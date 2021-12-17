Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

CATC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a market cap of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

