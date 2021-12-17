Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

