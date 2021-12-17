Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.19. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,387. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 150.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

