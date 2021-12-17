Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce $193.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.28 million and the lowest is $191.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $142.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,872 shares of company stock worth $4,772,642. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $122.48 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.10 and a beta of 1.95.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

