Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Position Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,372 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Brookline Bancorp worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.