Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 1,075,872 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.
INCY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
