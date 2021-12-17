Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 1,075,872 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

INCY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

