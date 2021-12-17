BTIG Research Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $101.23 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

