BTIG Research Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.
Shares of MDT opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $101.23 and a 1 year high of $135.89.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
