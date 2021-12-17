Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR):

12/15/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

11/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company reported solid results for third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased 62.7% and 358.1% on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisition, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During third-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 16.1% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Builders FirstSource continues to focus on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. However, high cost and supply-related constraints as well as stiff competition are a concern.”

11/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,229,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Get Builders FirstSource Inc alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.