Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR):
- 12/15/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.
- 11/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company reported solid results for third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased 62.7% and 358.1% on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisition, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During third-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 16.1% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Builders FirstSource continues to focus on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. However, high cost and supply-related constraints as well as stiff competition are a concern.”
- 11/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
- 11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,229,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $80.95.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.