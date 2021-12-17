Bytom Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $60.15 million and $5.76 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00315391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,721,084,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,278,744 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

