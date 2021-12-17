C John Wilder Acquires 6,775 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, December 17th, C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50.

On Monday, December 13th, C John Wilder acquired 6,806 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $460,221.72.

On Friday, December 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,000 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder acquired 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $2,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Evergy by 139.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

