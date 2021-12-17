CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173,385.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $173,385.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $57.93 or 0.00124248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 90,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

