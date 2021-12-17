Caigen Wang Purchases 1,435,152 Shares of Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) Stock

Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) insider Caigen Wang acquired 1,435,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$358,788.00 ($256,277.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57.

Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the gold exploration activities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire and Liberia in West Africa. It holds interests in the Abujar gold project comprising three tenements covering an area of 1,114 square kilometers located in the central western region of CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Dude South and Cestos projects in Liberia.

