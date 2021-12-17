California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,133,500.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

CRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 83,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in California Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,075 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,330,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

