Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 63,086 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $22.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

