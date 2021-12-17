Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

