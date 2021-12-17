Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

