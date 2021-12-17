Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

CANF opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.90. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

