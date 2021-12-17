Canaccord Genuity Cuts Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target to C$10.75

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.