Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.61

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.19. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 32,889 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

