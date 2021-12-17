Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.40) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.82) price target for the company.

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 881 ($11.64) on Friday. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 673.55 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($12.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 833.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 778.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £446.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.20.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

