Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.04 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

