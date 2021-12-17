Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 8.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $121,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.