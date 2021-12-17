Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.08.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$94.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

