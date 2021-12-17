Canal Insurance CO Invests $1.08 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.05 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

