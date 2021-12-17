Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 216.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRDL traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,772. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$150.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.