Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Shares Up 17.4%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) shares traded up 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 2,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

