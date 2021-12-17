Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

